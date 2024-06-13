News Ticker: ﻿Federal govt abolishes B-Form requirement for school admissions﻿PM assures to extend facilities to private sector for revival of economy﻿Poet Ahmed Farhad secures post-arrest bail﻿Illegal recruitments case: Elahi gets exemption from appearance﻿Petrol price likely to be slashed by Rs9 per litre﻿MPAs call on CM MaryamPresident directs Ombudsman to provide justice to aggrieved insurance policyholdersPM vows to provide relief to common man in budgetFederal budget 2024-25 worth over Rs18trillion unveiled﻿Dar chairs meeting of steering committee on airports’ outsourcing﻿Interior Minister attends funeral prayer of ANF martyrs in Jhelum Cantt﻿Call to create conducive environment for Kashmir settlement﻿Pakistan’s envoy urges US to restore, maintain strategic balance in South Asia﻿Death anniversary of Mehdi Hassan observed﻿Hamdard Shura welcomes decision to privatize state-owned enterprises﻿Punjab unveils Rs5,446 billion budget 2024-25﻿Next budget revolves around five key principles: Finance Minister﻿Law-and-order crisis and other violations in Sindh pervasive during 2023: HRPC﻿Romina Alam urges collective action on climate challenge﻿PTI Central Secretariat reopens﻿Aligarh Institute organizes Project Exhibition﻿Laptops in Pakistan to become more expensive﻿Pakistan’s envoy, Hong Kong’s Director Protocol discuss various areas of mutual interests﻿Speakers urge collective responsibility in disaster management﻿President directed Ombudsman to provide justice to aggrieved insurance policyholders﻿Citizens demand immediate action against inflated power bills in Karachi﻿President for prompt relief to aggrieved insurance policyholders﻿4th death anniversary of actress Sabiha Khanum observed﻿PM decides to review TMS on daily basis﻿PTI to stage protest rallies nationwide on June 14﻿Govt focusing on education sector: Info Minister﻿Mahrang vows to contine struggle against enforced disappearances﻿Qatar Consul General calls on Sharjeel﻿Kashmiris ready to die for freedom but not surrender, APHC tells Modi﻿Sindh to procure 4000 devices for E-tagging repeat criminals, monitor dacoits﻿Association warns of closing all tandoors in Quetta﻿Mayor Karachi extends all-out support to PFL’s future programmes﻿Sale of sacrificial animals outside notified places banned﻿Workshop held to strengthen protection of Muslim women’s rights﻿World’s largest solar power projects launched in Sindh: Shah﻿Cop among two killed in Quetta incidents﻿Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of hashish﻿Five perished in road accident﻿PM proposes formation of committee for resolution of political issues﻿40 standing committees of National Assembly formed﻿Pakistan urges global action for immediate ceasefire in Gaza﻿Punjab CM lauds PM for presenting people-friendly budget﻿SIFC taking policy initiatives in mining, mineral sector on priority basis﻿Pakistan urges UN to address specific cases of missing persons in IIOJKSindh governor visits Sohrab Goth Cattle MarketKMC will get Rs4bn by collecting MUCT through KE bills, says WahabSindh CM says old waterways to be restored to dispose of flood water in gravityKarachi Unveils Federal Budget FY25 with Focus on Fiscal Consolidation and Sectoral ReformsSITE Association President Calls for Improved Water Supply to Karachi Industries Amid Economic ChallengesFPCCI Criticizes Insufficient Policy Rate Cut Given Declining InflationKarachi Business Leaders Respond to Federal Budget 2024 at KCCI ConferenceSialkot Chamber of Commerce Appeals to Maintain Final Tax Regime for ExportersPCJCCI to Host Pak-China Food and Cultural Festival to Strengthen Bilateral TiesPakistan’s Economic Recovery: FY24 Survey Reveals Growth and Fiscal Surplus﻿Federal Cabinet approves Finance Bill for presentation in NA﻿Interior Minister orders immediate removal of CDA’s Member Environment﻿Pakistan to host 3-day global conference on girls’ education in September﻿Federal Budget: BISP funding increased by 27%﻿Govt to allocate Rs4bn for E-Bikes﻿Interior Minister condemns firing on ANF personnel, pays tribute to martyrs﻿Traders unhappy over budget 2024-25﻿Inflation expected to remain at 12%, budget deficit at 5.9% of GDP﻿Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP, Balochistan operations﻿PM vows to provide relief to common man in budget﻿easypaisa Enables Raast P2M Payments to Digitize Person-to-Merchant Transactions﻿Vice CEO Huawei Pakistan meets Science and Technology Minister﻿SIFC assisting investment related initiatives in IT sector﻿Closing, merger/handing over Govt Depts to provinces recommended﻿Syedaal Khan calls for taking advantage from Balochistan’s natural resources﻿Federal budget 2024-25 worth over Rs18trillion unveiled﻿Pakistan reaffirms renewed commitment to UN peacekeeping﻿Pakistani female research scholar wins ISSCR Travel Award﻿HRCP launches model national policy framework for sanitation workers﻿Sindh governor visits Sohrab Goth Cattle Market﻿Punjab chief minister launches Traffic Response Unit in Lahore﻿Pakistan, Belarus discuss matters of mutual interest﻿Sindh seeks AKU’s technical aid in reforming boards﻿Efforts afoot to raise Balochistan revenue: CM Bugti﻿HR violation complaints in Karachi have increased: commissioner told﻿Zartaj Gul says budget reflective of IMF dictates﻿Three ANF personnel martyred in Jhelum encounter﻿Kashmiris urged to defy Indian occupation with unity﻿Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Kathua﻿Govt bans swimming, bathing in rivers, canals﻿Sindh govt to present budget 2024-25 on June 14﻿Three sanitary workers die in Bhalwal due to gas leakage﻿Gold prices move up in Pakistan﻿PCB chairman reviews Gaddafi stadium’s upgradation﻿Helicopter service launched for tourists at Shandur Polo Festival near Gilgit﻿Anchorperson Imran Riaz arrested before boarding Hajj flight, says lawyerFaisalabad to Establish Women Export Display Center to Boost Female-Led BusinessesFaisalabad to Establish Women Export Display Center to Boost Female-Led BusinessesSialkot Chamber President Urges Retention of Final Tax Regime to Protect Export GrowthKarachi Chamber to Host Viewing and Reaction Session for Federal Budget AnnouncementKarachi Chamber to Host Viewing and Reaction Session for Federal Budget Announcement