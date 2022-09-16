PM calls for devising sustainable plan to mitigate adverse impacts of climate change 

Islamabad, September 16, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for devising a sustainable plan to mitigate adverse impacts of climate change to save future generations. He was addressing the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday.

The Prime Minister appealed the SCO members to stand up and build a wall against the threat of climate change. He said devastating flood, cloud outbursts and unprecedented rains are result of climate change. He said due to this climate change Pakistan faced devastation which has displaced millions of people besides killing fourteen hundred people including four hundred children.

Shehbaz Sharif said the calamity has damaged houses of people as well as washed out crops. He said the people are also facing diseases in the flood-hit areas. He expressed hope that the country will overcome the situation. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to members of the SCO who supported Pakistan in this hour of need.

Talking about situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said peace in Afghanistan will ensure peace in Pakistan and the region. He said we need to collectively work to support all good initiatives in Afghanistan for its people. He said ignoring Afghanistan this time around will be a great mistake.

Shehbaz Sharif said strengthening Afghanistan in the security and counter-terrorism domain should run parallel to SCO’s support to the Afghan people in the socio-economic arenas. The Prime Minister urged international community to support efforts to build sustainable Afghan economy and unfreeze its financial assets.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has been victim of terrorism itself and the country has paid huge sacrifices in defeating terrorism. He urged the members of SCO to join hands together in fighting against the menace of terrorism, extremism and separatism. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong resolve in advancing the objectives of SCO.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk