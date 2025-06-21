Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today emphasized the importance of ending conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy to address global refugee crises effectively.
On World Refugee Day, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the pressing need to tackle the root causes of displacement via peaceful means. His message underscored the urgency of reversing the trend of protracted refugee situations that continue to affect millions worldwide.
For more than four decades, Pakistan has been a sanctuary for millions of Afghans escaping conflict, with minimal international support. The Prime Minister praised the Pakistani people for their remarkable hospitality and solidarity towards their Afghan counterparts, setting a global example of brotherhood and compassion in times of crisis.
Sharif’s call for dialogue stresses the necessity for international cooperation and commitment to peace, suggesting that sustainable solutions to refugee crises lie in resolving the conflicts that cause them. His remarks aim to inspire a unified approach to ensure the safety and dignity of displaced populations globally.