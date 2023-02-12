PM calls for expediting funds collection campaign for Turkiye-Syria quake victims

Islamabad, February 12, 2023 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to expedite funds collection campaign for earthquake affected people of Turkiye and Syria across the country. Presiding over a meeting in Lahore on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the government will bear all the cost incurred on the transportation of the consignment of relief goods.

He also directed Ministry of Planning and Religious Affairs to mobilize fundraising campaign by contacting educational institutions and take scholars on-board. The Prime Minister said fund raising appeals should also be spread in religious institutions for the help of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

The Prime Minister was informed that a substantial part of relief items including winterised tents, blankets, quilts and warm clothes have been sent through air bridge. It was informed that sixteen hundred tons of ration will be sent to Turkiye and Syria by land and sea in next few days. In a view of the blistering cold in Turkiye and Syria, the meeting was apprised that overall eleven thousand winterised tents are being sent immediately and further fourteen thousand tents will be dispatched next week.

