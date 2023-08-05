PM calls upon India to reverse its post August 5, 2019 actions in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called upon India to reverse its post August 5, 2019 actions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In a tweet on Saturday, on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsaal, he said Pakistan rejects all unilateral and illegal actions in the illegally occupied territory and vows to continue extending its unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle. The Prime Minister said that at the heart of these illegal and immoral measures has been the nefarious attempt by India to alter the internationally recognized status of IIOJK and undermine the Kashmiris' fundamental right to self-determination.

Shehbaz Sharif said the last four years have represented the culmination of the worst human rights abuses including but not limited to the demographic changes, issuance of fake domiciles, internet shutdown, and complete information blackout in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and imprisonment of Kashmiri leadership of all hues and colours. He said history bears witness to the fact that brute force has never succeeded in extinguishing the fire of freedom and rights.