PM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Turbat Naval Air Base

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has commended the security forces for foiling the terrorist attack on Turbat Naval Air Base.

In a statement on Tuesday, he acknowledged that due to timely and effective action of security forces, the terrorists were neutralized, preventing a potentially significant loss.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism. He emphasized that the entire nation stands firmly behind its courageous security forces.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, security forces successfully thwarted an attack attempted by terrorists on PNS Siddique- a naval base in Balochistan’s Turbat city.

The attack, which took place on the night of March 25 and 26, was foiled following the swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets.