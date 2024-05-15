﻿PM committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina Khurshid

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has stressed the need of taking initiatives that can help slow down global warming and overcome devastating impacts of climate change.

Chairing a meeting here in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said global warming is adversely affecting glaciers, ecosystems, lives and livelihoods of the people in mountain regions around the world.

Romina Khurshid Alam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed towards building Pakistan’s environmental sustainability and climate resilience in all socio-economic sectors.

She said the Prime Minister has directed the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned to stem environmental degradation and increase the country’s endurance against devastating fall out of climate change.

She said adopting sustainable means of production and consumption is key to tackle climate change and its impacts on various socio-economic sectors, particularly water, agriculture, energy, health and education.

On the occasion, President of the Italian NGO, Agostino Da Polenza apprised the Prime Minister’s Coordinator about various initiatives being taken by his organization for socio-economic development, uplift of education, protection of mountain ecosystems and protected or environmentally-sensitive areas in Pakistan’s mountain areas including Gilgit-Baltistan.