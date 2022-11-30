PM condemns explosion in Baleli area of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion that took place near a police vehicle deployed for the security of polio team in Baleli area of Balochistan on Wednesday reportedly killing three individuals, including a police officer and two civilians.

In a statement on Wednesday, he directed investigation into the incident. He also directed to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured. The Prime Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths in the incident. He said the polio workers are fulfilling their responsibility without caring about their lives to eliminate this deadly disease from the country. For this, he said we pay tributes to their services.

The Prime Minister said the militant elements will always fail in their designs to stop anti polio campaign. He said eliminating polio virus from the country is amongst the top priorities of the government. He said the government will not rest until complete eradication of polio.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has also denounced the incident of explosion at Baleli check-post in Balochistan. In a statement on Wednesday, he said a detailed report has been sought from Balochistan government regarding the incident. He said the nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel.

According to media reports quoting senior police officials, three individuals, including a police officer and two civilians, died in a suicide attack near a Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta’s Baleli area on Wednesday. At least 23 other people sustained injuries in the attack, including 20 policemen and three civilians, according to Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

He said a total of three vehicles were hit in the blast- the police truck, a Suzuki Mehran and a Toyota Corolla. It is estimated that 25 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast, he said. He said the wounded were moved to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

Reports said, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Today’s blast comes a day after the militant group called off its ceasefire with the government and asked its combatants to carry out attacks across the country.