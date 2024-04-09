PM condemns terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Kuchlak

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Khuzdar and Kuchlak in Balochistan.

The Prime Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attacks. He prayed for those who died in the blasts and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed to provide them best possible medical assistance.

The Prime Minister said such cowardly acts cannot deter our unflinching resolve against terrorism.