Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the Iranian President.
In a statement on Saturday, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to working closely with President elect Dr Pezeshkian to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties and promote regional peace and stability.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Iran enjoy close and historic relationship. He said the two countries must ensure a bright future for their peoples through the mutually beneficial cooperation.