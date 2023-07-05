PM congratulates to Pakistan, China on completion of 10 years of CPEC

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan and China on the completion of 10 years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In a message of felicitation, he congratulated the leadership and people of the two countries saying that Pakistan and China are iron brothers, and CPEC is a new chapter in this time-tested and evergreen strategic cooperative partnership.

The Prime Minister said the CPEC is also a manifestation of the vision “Development for All” of China’s great leader Xi Jinping and our Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said the Belt and Road Initiative is also manifestation of President Xi Jinping’s philosophy of peace, friendship, economic partnership and coexistence. He said CPEC is also President Xi Jinping’s gift to the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister regretted that CPEC was obstructed for four years, and baseless allegations were leveled against our great friend China. He said the enemies of CPEC are enemies of development, peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the region, and they do not want that our people get rid of poverty. He said we are accelerating the pace of CPEC, which is a game changer project to eradicate poverty, unemployment and economic slump.

The Prime Minister invited India to take advantage of the benefits of CPEC instead of creating hurdles in its way. He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will also benefit Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia and the entire region. He said it is not just a project with objectives of improvement in road, rail, port and air routes, but also a great plan for health, education, skill development and partnership in the development process.

He said CPEC is a beautiful plan of connectivity of not only the regions, but also the hearts of people. It is a game changer project of economic regionalization in current era of globalization. The Prime Minister said CPEC is also a journey for lifting up the living standard of the people of Pakistan, and providing them an environment of peace after bringing them out of poverty. He said CPEC is a tool of cementing bilateral relations of Pakistan and China and the beginning of a new era of mutual partnership. It also includes projects ranging from water supply to education, technical training and skill development.

Shehbaz Sharif said construction of nine Special Economic Zones across the country under CPEC will facilitate technology transfer, industrial collaboration and increase local production. He said inclusion of capacity building of National Disaster Management Authority and proactive measures for prevention of natural calamities are also part of the CPEC. It also includes joint ventures for agricultural development that will also ensure food security in the country.