PM: (Country registered increase of 31% in remittances in first two months of current FY: PM)

Islamabad:Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the country has registered an increase of thirty-one percent in remittances in the first two months of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year.

In a tweet on Monday, he said overseas Pakistanis sent 2,095 million dollars in remittances in the month of August this year which is 24.4 percent higher than the corresponding period last year. He said the country received record 2,768 million dollars in remittances in the month of July this year.

Overseas Pakistanis sent $2,095 million in remittances in August 2020 – 24.4% higher than Aug. last year – in addition to the record $2,768 million in July 2020. For the first two months of this fiscal year our remittances are up 31% over the same period last year.