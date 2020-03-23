PM: (CPEC projects vital for country’s development: PM)

March 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that projects being carried out under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are vital for the development of the country and will provide huge opportunities of employment, communication and economic prosperity.

Chairing a briefing on the review status of CPEC Energy Projects here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan enjoys extreme good-will with China that has been proven time and again during emergent situations.

Emphasizing on the need for timely decisions to avoid cost-escalation on these projects, the Prime Minister said that fast-pace implementation is in the interest of the country.

Chairman CPEC Authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa briefed the meeting in detail about progress on CPEC projects and said that there are a total of 22 projects in the CPEC’s energy portfolio, among which 9 have already been commissioned.

