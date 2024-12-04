Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed overall situation.
Shehbaz Sharif said the role of Senate is extremely important in the legislation regarding public welfare. He said the Upper House is playing an active role for national solidarity and provincial harmony.
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan appreciated government’s efforts regarding revival of economy. The Deputy Chairman also praised the Prime Minister’s initiatives for the development of Balochistan.