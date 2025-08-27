PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Chairman NDMA to expedite rescue operations in the flood affected districts of Punjab due to the flood situation in River Sutlej.
A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office says urgent steps are being taken to evacuate residents stranded by floodwaters and relocate them to safer spots. With water levels rising at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej, the Prime Minister ordered strengthened safety protocols and intensified monitoring.
Officials were told to ensure the delivery of essential items, including food, medicines, and tents, to the affected population. The PM also directed the NDMA Chairman to maintain full coordination with the Punjab Disaster Management Authority.