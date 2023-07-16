Islamabad, July 16, 2023 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Sialkot administration to make necessary arrangements for early construction of national highways, and repair and maintenance of existing highways in the city. He gave these directions while talking to a delegation of Parliamentarians, led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who called on him in Sialkot on Sunday.

The Prime Minister also directed to establish One Window Operation Facilitation Centers to solve the problems faced by the exporters and formulate policy in this regard. Shehbaz Sharif thanked the members of the delegation for supporting the tough decisions made by the coalition government in the best interest of the country. The delegation paid tribute to the Prime Minister for making final approval of the IMF agreement for the economic recovery of the country.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post PM directs Sialkot authorities to ensure early construction of national highways appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.