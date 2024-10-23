ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the increasing cases of polio in Pakistan and sought a report on the matter.
Chairing the Federal Cabinet meeting here in Islamabad, he directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy on an emergency basis to completely eradicate polio from the country. During the meeting, the Federal Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Rights, approved forwarding “The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2024” to the Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative Cases.
This bill will apply to the Islamabad Capital Territory. The Federal Cabinet was informed that this bill will provide an institutional framework for prevention of domestic violence.
The Federal Cabinet approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Retired Moazzam Ejaz, Engineer Faheem Iqbal and Asim Shehryar Hussain as private members in the Board of Management of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission on the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.
On the Ministry of Law and Justice’s recommendation, the Federal Cabinet allowed the establishment of a Transmitting and Receiving Agency for processing applications under the Claims for Maintenance (Recovery Abroad) Ordinance, 1959.
The Federal Cabinet approved the appointment of the chairperson and members of the examining body of the “National Council for Tibb” on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health Services. The Federal Cabinet also approved the restructuring of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health.