PM directs to expedite implementation of Kisan Package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to expedite the implementation of kisan Package.

He was chairing a review meeting on the historic Kisan Package given by the government for the development of the agricultural sector, here in Islamabad on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said that we have to ensure food security in Pakistan at all costs. He said the development of agriculture sector is the guarantor of food security in Pakistan.

He directed that special attention should be paid to the cultivation and production of wheat, cotton, canola and olives for food security in the country. Moreover, the farmers should be ensured the supply of better seeds to increase the production of other food grains including pulses.

The meeting was informed that instructions have been issued for the implementation of Kisan Package, youth loan scheme, interest waiver for small farmers and provision of interest free agricultural loans to small farmers in flood affected areas through State Bank notification to banks. It was apprised that in the current financial year till November, agricultural loans of 664 billion have been distributed to farmers, which is 36 percent higher than the same period of the previous financial year.