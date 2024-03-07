PM directs to expedite process of privatization

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to expedite the process of privatization.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here in Islamabad on Thursday to review privatization process, he further instructed to take urgent measures to enhance capacity building of the institutions responsible for privatization in order to revive economy and accelerate process of providing relief to the people.

During the meeting, a committee was also constituted to review proposal to handover power companies to the provinces. The committee will submit its proposals to the Prime Minister.