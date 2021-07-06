PM directs to provide 3G and 4G in GB, Balochistan, and merged districts of KP: Fawad

Islamabad, July 06, 2021 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to provide 3G and 4G internet services in Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to integrate the population with the vibrant digital domain. This was stated by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in Islamabad today (Tuesday), while briefing media on decisions taken in the federal cabinet, which met today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

He said these services have already been provided in all the tribal districts. The Minister said the Prime Minister is of the view that provision of faster internet service is vital for educational and other activities; hence, people cannot be deprived of this for a long time. Fawad Chaudhary said the cabinet was also briefed about Electronic Voting Machines and right to franchise for overseas Pakistanis through electronic voting.

He said it was also informed that the electronic voting system will be ready by 15th of this month and that the Ministry of Science and Technology will likely prepare indigenous EVMs by 15th of this month. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said a new all weather, international airport is being constructed at Skardu, while existing airports of Skardu and Gilgit are being upgraded to all-weather airports to promote tourism in the area.

He said the Prime Minister also directed for taking special measures to facilitate boarding and de-boarding of special persons and improving the testing and evaluation system to ensure transparency in recruitment process of government employees. A four-member cabinet committee has been formed in this regard. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government has formally started working on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of reaching out to estranged Baloch people, who are not involved in anti-state activities and hoped that it will bring harmony and tranquility to Balochistan.

He said the Prime Minister took serious notice of excessive protocol of government functionaries and directed to reduce this practice to the minimum level. He said Imran Khan also observed that Flag Act is not being followed in letter and spirit as only federal ministers and other designated functionaries are allowed to install flag on their vehicles. The Minister said the Prime Minister directed Capital Development Authority to take special measures to protect green areas in Islamabad Capital Territory.

