PM directs to take steps for provision of maximum relief to masses

Islamabad
PPI News AgencyLeave a Comment on PM directs to take steps for provision of maximum relief to masses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to take effective measures for the provision of maximum relief and ensuring the delivery of quality services to the people.

He was talking with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who called on him in Lahore on Wednesday. Imran Khan also instructed to protect the rights, lives and property of people and to take stern action against the encroachers, holders and miscreant elements in the society.

During the meeting the Prime Minister was briefed about developmental projects being carried out across the province. On this occasion, matters pertaining to civil administration and law and order were also discussed.

Related Posts

India Pakistan peace process must be uninterrupted and uninterruptable: Aiyer

PPI News Agency

NCOC: (Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 18,114)

PPI News Agency

﻿PM: (PM directs to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehr, Iftar in Ramazan)

PPI News Agency

Leave a Reply