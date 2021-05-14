PM effectively highlighted issue of Palestine at Int’l fora: Ashrafi

Islamabad, May 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the Palestine issue at all international fora. Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Friday, he said the platform of OIC should be utilized to resolve all the issues being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi stressed the need for concerted efforts by the Muslim countries to resolve Palestine issue. He said United Nations and International institutions should raise their voices against the atrocities being committed against innocent Palestinians. He said the government and people of Pakistan stand by Palestinians.

