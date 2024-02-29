PM emphasizes need to utilize available resources judiciously

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said the Federation should address the grievances over the political and economic issues honestly and prioritize the development of Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and other backward areas.

Speaking at a talk show of a private channel, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to utilize the available resources judiciously besides, resources enhancement.

To a query about terrorist incidents in Balochistan, he said that non-state actors had been spreading violence in the society to achieve their designs and also misusing human rights platforms.

He said the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are in the process for six billion dollars agreement.