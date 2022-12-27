PM eulogizes Benazir Bhutto for her sacrifice for strengthening democracy in Pakistan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has eulogized former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto for her sacrifice for strengthening democracy in Pakistan. In his message on the occasion of 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto observed on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said her fearless struggle against dictatorship and for supremacy of the constitution and democracy is a golden chapter of the country’s history.

Shehbaz Sharif said Charter of Democracy by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto was a gift for the people of Pakistan that ushered in a new political culture and tradition in Pakistan. He said Benazir Bhutto always took a bold stand against terrorism and her martyrdom is a proof of Pakistan’s unswerving resolve against terrorism. The Prime Minister said Benazir Bhutto’s relentless services for strengthening of democracy and democratic institutions and welfare of the people will always be remembered.

He expressed sympathies with Benazir Bhutto’s family, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari. Meanwhile, in a tweet the Prime Minister termed Benazir Bhutto a crusader for human rights and democracy. He said she left an indelible mark on politics of the country and the void left by her passing has continued to widen over the years.