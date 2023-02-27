PM expresses concerns over drowning Pakistanis in Italy boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep concerns over the drowning of over two dozens Pakistanis in a boat tragedy in Italy.

In a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister said he has directed the Foreign Office to ascertain the facts as early as possible and take the nation into confidence.

According to reports quoting officials, at least 59 migrants, including 28 Pakistanis, died after their overloaded boat sank early on Sunday in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region.