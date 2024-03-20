PM expresses deep grief over loss of precious lives in Harnai coal mine blast

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives as a result of an explosion in a coal mine in Harnai.

Condoling with the bereaved families, he prayed for the departed souls. The Prime Minister directed to accelerate efforts for the rescue of remaining miners. He said all possible medical treatment be provided to the injured miners.

The Prime Minister said such incidents are very painful and sad. He said we stand with the affected families in this hour of grief. He said the government will provide all possible relief to the injured and affected families.

According to reports, twelve miners were killed and eight rescued after an explosion in a coal mine in the Zardalo area of Balochistan’s Harnai district.