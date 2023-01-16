PM expresses deep sorrow and grief over “brutal killing” of senior lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the “brutal killing” of the senior lawyer Latif Afridi at Peshawar High Court’s bar room on Monday.

“I pray that the bereaved family bear this loss with fortitude. The worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming,” the Prime Minister noted, adding that the provincial government should take immediate measures in this regard.

Former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and senior lawyer Latif Afridi was killed in firing inside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bar room on Monday.