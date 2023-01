ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow on the tragic crash of a passenger aircraft in Nepal.

In a tweet on Monday, he said our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the people of Nepal. Rescuers have recovered 68 bodies out of the 72 people onboard the ATR 72 aircraft crashed in Nepal on Sunday. It is the deadliest aviation disaster to hit the Himalayan nation in 30 years, reports quoting Nepalese officials said.