PM expresses grief over death of Secretary Kashmir and GB Affairs Sher Alam

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of federal secretary Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Affairs Sher Alam Mehsud. In his condolence message on Saturday, he said Sher Alam Mehsud was one of the best officers of federal bureaucracy. He said after his death, Pakistan civil service has lost a worthy officer.

Meanwhile, Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira also expressed sorrow over the death of the federal secretary. He said Sher Alam Mehsud was an honest and committed officer.