Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.
In a post on his X handle on Saturday, he said as a co-chair of Pakistan Caucus in the US House of Representatives, she was a champion for stronger ties between Pakistan and the United States.
He said Sheila Jackson’s contributions will be remembered and missed for years to come. The Prime Minister also condoled with the bereaved family.
Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, who was a leading voice for racial justice and progressive causes during the three decades, died on Friday. She was 74.