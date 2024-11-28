Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the devastating floods in Malaysia.
In a statement, he expressed solidarity with the Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Malaysia are long-standing, close and brotherly nations. He said Malaysian Prime Minister is a friend of Pakistan, and in this time of crisis, Pakistan will not leave them alone.
He said Pakistan stands with the people of Malaysia in this time of grief. Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will do whatever it can to assist its Malaysian brothers and sisters in this time of distress.
He highlighted that the adverse effects of climate change are affecting the entire world, stressing the need for collective action to mitigate its impacts.
According to international media reports quoting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Nov 28), more than 37,000 people have been affected by flooding caused by the torrential rain in six Malaysian states this week.
Anwar told parliament that 322 temporary shelters had been opened in the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Johor and Perak to house those displaced by floods.