News Ticker: ﻿PM expresses grief over devastating floods in Malaysia﻿Pakistan, WB to address smog issue through mutual cooperation﻿32 cases registered in connection with 24th Nov violent protest: RPO Rawalpindi﻿PM’s aide highlights need for replacement of pollen producing trees from Islamabad﻿Chairman Senate praises Saudi Grand Mufti’s contributions to Muslim world﻿PMD predicts cold, dry weather with fog﻿PM congratulates nation on PSX 100 Index surpassing 0.1million points for first time in historyPakistan, Belarus sign several MOUs, agreementsPakistan, Russian leaders show solidarity with PalestiniansQatar ambassador, Sindh governor discuss investment.﻿Protesters brought disgrace upon themselves: Tessori﻿Eight-team ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup﻿Four hospitals set for transition to solar power, tells Karachi mayor﻿Lack of bold decision-making in bureaucracy hinders progress: Wahab﻿EOBI, Bank Alfalah sign new agreement on banking services﻿HEC’s HEDP Project Launches Capacity Building Training for Quality Enhancement Cells﻿Pakistan, Russian leaders show solidarity with Palestinians﻿No revolution has retreated as swiftly as yesterday’s: Azma Bukhari﻿CM Bugti seeks health and education Reforms﻿PMD predicts cold, dry weather with fog﻿Pakistan Army Chief, China’s CMC Vice Chairman discuss regional security﻿Pakistan Navy ship conducts Passage Exercise with Korean ship﻿Maulana Zafar Ali Khan’s death anniversary observed﻿Fashion Odyssey Show at Iqra University held﻿No firing opened on PTI protesters, says info minister﻿Qatar ambassador, Sindh governor discuss investment﻿Balochistan CM highlights women empowerment initiatives﻿Enforced disappearances remains a major crisis: JI leader﻿Pakistan cannot afford any form of chaos or bloodshed: PM﻿Pakistan, Belarus vow to further boost bilateral economic, trade ties﻿All Perpetrators Involved in Srinagar Highway Attack Will Be Brought to Justice: Naqvi﻿Ahsan Iqbal Vows to Overhaul Curriculum﻿Gulshan Town, Shah Faisal Town Claim Wins in KMC Football Tournament﻿Over 300 Cyclists Ran on Karachi Streets﻿AJK President Meets Hussain﻿Balochistan CM announces targeted operation against terrorists﻿SFA DG meets KPC leaders to seek support against food adulteration﻿Wheeljam strike observed against abduction of boy from Quetta﻿International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Observed﻿EOBI establishes Help Desk at SITE Association to Address Members’ Issues﻿Three of a family killed in road mishap near Talhar﻿Police constable injured in attack﻿Azad Kashmir’s development is our top priority, says minister Akmal﻿Punjab CM Lauds ADB’s Role in Provincial Development﻿Balochistan govt to convene a national conference, tells CM Bugti﻿Truck Union Balochistan resumes coal loading after security assurance﻿Polio Cases Surge to 55 in 2024, Dr Hanif Tayyab﻿Preparations for by-election in PP-139 Sheikhupura in full swing﻿Water supply issues in Karachi areas resolved on Ombudsman order﻿All Towns and Cities Should Receive Equal Share in Development Funds: JI leader﻿Pakistan, Belarus vow to enhance for achieving environmental sustainability﻿Karachi Mayor decides to take action against AK Khan & Brothers﻿Sindh govt signs concession agreement for Marble City Karachi﻿Awareness Session on Promoting Employment Opportunities for Women and Persons with Disabilities﻿KMC restoring city’s vibrancy, lights: Wahab﻿Azad Kashmir’s people have right to protest for rights, says Khokhar﻿CM seeks timely completion of Karimabad Underpass, Korangi Causeway bridge, Malir Expressway projects﻿PPP leader demands judicial probe into Quetta Safe City Project scam﻿Pakistan’s Envoy, US Congressman discuss ways to strengthen ties﻿Indian police arrest two journalists in Baramulla﻿Repression of journalists in IIOJK highlighted at London conference﻿Hurriyat leaders targeted to silence voices for self-determination in IIOJK: APHC﻿Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through meaningful talks: Mirwaiz﻿Cotton prices in Pakistan continue to decline﻿Cold spell, light rain expected in northern Pakistan﻿Two killed, three injured over land dispute in Naseerabad﻿Security forces kill three Khwarij in Bannu﻿Serving people responsibility of police: Interior MinisterEconomic Turnaround Attributed to Government Decisions, Says Planning Minister﻿Interior Minister condemns firing incident in Kurrum District﻿Agencies capture huge quantity of smuggled goods﻿Musadik Malik expresses commitment to TAPI gas pipeline project﻿IJT Demands Restoration of Student Unions and Hostel at BMC Quetta﻿Sindh Food Authority Intensifies Crackdowns Across Province to Ensure Food Safety﻿Kashmiri people will never accept division of Kashmir: AJK president﻿Over 5000 Student Players Take Part as PM’s University Sports Olympiad Begins﻿Army Chief deserves immense praise for successful organization of IDEAS: Tessori﻿Swedish companies face challenges due to high tax rates: envoy﻿Naval chief visits IDEAS at Karachi Expo Centre﻿Rawalakot under grip of environment pollution﻿Pakistan wants to enhance ties with Oman in IT, Telecom sector: IT Minister﻿40th death anniversary of film artist Aslam Pervaiz observed﻿Pakistan unveils National Intellectual Property Strategy﻿40% of Pakistan’s next budget will be spent on interest payments: PDP leader﻿CM Maryam says Committed to Improving Quality of Govt Schools﻿Memon responds to Punjab about Sindh water issue﻿Pakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against terror groups﻿Country’s economy witnessing turnaround: Ahsan﻿PM’s climate aide calls on COP29 President, vows to jointly push for climate finance agenda﻿Interior Minister reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with UK﻿Pakistan reaffirms commitment for Improved Health Security﻿FDI in energy sector reached $585.6m during current FY﻿High Commission hosts webinar on Roshan Digital Account for Pakistani diaspora in Canada﻿Ten-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Quetta Remains Missing After a Week﻿Dissatisfaction grows over IIOJK reservation policy, Ruhullah Mehdi threatens protest﻿AJK speaker to visit Leepa Valley﻿Inclusive Development key to global climate action: Arif Goheer﻿Pakistan, Kazakhstan to enhance ties in industrial, agri sectors﻿Two men killed in tribal feud near Jaffarabad