Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today engaged in a telephonic conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, exchanging Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and discussing avenues to bolster bilateral relations.
The Prime Minister extended warm wishes to Egypt’s leadership and its people, expressing hopes for their enduring prosperity, peace, and progress. Reflecting on his previous visit to Cairo for the D-8 Summit in December, he emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing friendly ties with Egypt across multiple sectors.
Acknowledging Egypt’s effective Hepatitis C program, the prime minister announced that an Egyptian delegation would visit Pakistan after Eid to aid in its Hepatitis control initiatives, while a Pakistani delegation is set to visit Egypt for the same purpose.
Reciprocating the festive greetings, President El Sisi conveyed his best wishes to the people of Pakistan and voiced Egypt’s interest in deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.