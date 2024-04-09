PM extends greetings to Amir of Qatar on Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic call with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani today and extended Eid greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The Prime Minister reiterated the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to closely work with Qatar in all areas of common interest, more specifically reiterating his commitment to deepen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The Amir of Qatar warmly reciprocated Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Amir of Qatar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan. The Amir assured the Prime Minister that he too was keen to visit Pakistan at an early date.

The two leaders renewed commitment to work closely with each other and further broaden cooperation in all mutually beneficial fields.

Last year marked the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.