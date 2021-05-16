Islamabad, May 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar and her team over the World Bank’s listing of Ehsaas Emergency Cash program amongst top four social protection interventions globally. In a tweet on Sunday, he said this is a milestone and well deserved international recognition. Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, cash stipends of twelve thousand rupees were delivered to fifteen million households last year. This represented the largest and most extensive social protection intervention ever in the history of the country.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post PM felicitates Dr. Sania over listing of Ehsaas program in WB’s list appeared first on Official News Pakistan.