Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to take effective steps to enhance the production of wheat and other crops.
Chairing a meeting regarding Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO), in Islamabad today, he directed to prepare federal government’s alternative strategy regarding the purchase of wheat after consultations with provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other relevant institutions.
The meeting approved the restructuring of Wheat Board. The Prime Minister said farmers’ reprsentatives as well as those of Land Information and Management System and SUPARCO should be included in the wheat board.
Shehbaz Sharif also directed to prepare an action plan regarding the privatization of PASSCO.