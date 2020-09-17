PM: (Govt committed to promote science and technology for country’s progress: PM)

Islamabad:Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is committed to promote science and technology for progress in the country.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur on Thursday. The institute will offer courses in artificial intelligence, engineering, food technology and various other disciplines.

The Prime Minister said we are moving in the right direction with a focus on education, science, technology and knowledge economy. He expressed the confidence that the institute will prove to be a major step in promotion of science and technology in the country.

Imran Khan said the government is going to collaborate with five Chinese and three Austrian universities for technological advancement in Pakistan. He said in the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), special economic zones will be established and industry will be relocated in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa said the project reflects vision of state of the art science and technology education infrastructure and broad based industrial and knowledge based economy.