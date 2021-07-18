PM greatly commends grandeur of ancient city of Bokhara

Islamabad, July 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has greatly commended the grandeur of the ancient city of Bokhara, which he visited last Friday during his visit to Uzbekistan. In a tweet, he said Bokhara was the centre of learning for centuries and Mongol King Changez Khan was so impressed by the height of the tower that he spared it when he sacked the city in 1220s. He said I also offered fateha at the shrine of founder of the Naqashbandiya silsila.

