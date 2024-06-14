Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended warm greetings and best wishes to the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha.
During a telephonic conversation on Saturday, the two leaders exchanged views on the importance of Eid ul Adha, which symbolizes sacrifice, compassion and unity.
At this joyous moment, both the leaders also spoke about the plight of the brave and innocent people of Palestine and urged the international community to redouble peace efforts and ensure an immediate end to violence and bloodshed in the region.
The Prime Minister and the Amir reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Qatar, rooted in shared values and mutual respect.
They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.
The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s support and cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and labour.
The two leaders agreed to continue to work together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.
The Prime Minister thanked the Amir for graciously accepting the invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan and said the dates of his visit would be worked out soon.