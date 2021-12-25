PM hails Russian President’s remarks against Islamophobia 

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement. In a tweet, the Prime Minister urged Muslim leaders to spread this message to leaders of non-Muslim world to counter Islamophobia. Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet said it is the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan that an international leader like Vladimir Putin is presenting his opinion candidly.

Earlier, in his annual news conference Russian President Vladimir Putin said insulting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) does not count as expression of artistic freedom. He said insults to the Prophet (PBUH) are violation of religious freedom and sacred feelings of people who profess Islam.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk