PM Imran announces new organization of PTI

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has announced new organization of the party. In a tweet today [Saturday], Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain informed that Asad Umar will be new Secretary General of the party. He said Pervez Khattak will be president of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Ali Zaidi Sindh, Qasim Khan Suri Balochistan, Shafqat Mehmood Punjab, while Khusro Bakhtiar will be president of South Punjab.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk