PM Imran announces new organization of PTI

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has announced new organization of the party. In a tweet today [Saturday], Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain informed that Asad Umar will be new Secretary General of the party. He said Pervez Khattak will be president of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Ali Zaidi Sindh, Qasim Khan Suri Balochistan, Shafqat Mehmood Punjab, while Khusro Bakhtiar will be president of South Punjab.

