PM Imran had a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a bilateral meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Dushanbe today. The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and discussed key regional and international issues.

The leaders affirmed the commitment to enhance Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations in diverse fields particularly trade, investment and transportation links. The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan was resolved to comprehensively upgrade engagement with Central Asian countries through its “Vision Central Asia” policy.

The Prime Minister particularly emphasized the importance of connectivity and Pakistan’s pivotal position in providing the shortest access route to the sea. The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of Trans-Afghan railway project connecting Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Jalalabad-Peshawar. The Prime Minister also elaborated his vision of socio-economic development and shifting country’s priority from geo-politics to geo-economics.

To promote regional integration, they also decided to enhance connectivity through land and air routes. The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. He stressed that the international community had to remain engaged to support the Afghan people, to address urgent humanitarian needs, and take steps to stabilize the economy.

The Prime Minister stressed that sustainable peace and security in Afghanistan would contribute to regional peace, connectivity and progress. The two leaders agreed to increase the frequency of high-level political exchanges. The Prime Minister renewed the invitation to President Tokayev to visit Pakistan. President Tokayev extended invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Kazakhstan.