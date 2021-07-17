PM IMRAN KHAN-led team has taken positive steps to strengthen the economy-USMAN BUZDAR

Lahore, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said Pakistan has taken off economically due to hard work, determination and prudent policies of the PTI-led government. In a statement, the CM said the economy is recovering fast due to a hike in business activities. The country has come out of a difficult situation, he added. The economy was weakened due to the wrong policies of the past rulers as they ignored the public problems, he regretted. On the other side, PM Imran Khan and his team have taken numerous steps to reform the national economy. The constructive policies have started yielding positive results and the journey of public service will be continued to benefit the people, concluded the CM.

