PM Imran Khan summons meeting of National Security Committee 

Islamabad, December 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the National Security Council meeting in Islamabad today [Monday]. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet said that the first-ever national security policy in the country’s history would be presented before the NSC meeting for final approval.

