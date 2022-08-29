PM in Charsadda to review relief operation in flood-affected areas

Islamabad, August 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is in Charsadda to review relief operation in flood-affected areas. He was briefed about the damages caused by flood and relief activities. Earlier, The Prime Minister also visited the flood relief camp in Nowshera. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Bangash briefed the Prime Minister about the damages caused by flood and relief activities.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the necessary arrangements made for the rain and flood affectees in the camp. He was informed that necessary items tents, foods and medicines have been provided to the affectees in all camps. Later, the Prime Minister will also visit the site of Mohmand Dam where he will brief about the Mohmand dam project.

