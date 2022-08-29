PM in Nowshera to review relief activities in flood-affected areas

Islamabad, August 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Nowshera to review operation in flood-affected areas. He was briefed about the damages caused by flood and relief activities. The Prime Minister will also interact with the flood affected people at relief camps. Later, the Prime Minister will also visit Charsadda and the site of Mohmand Dam where he will brief about the Mohmand dam project.

