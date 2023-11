PM in Tashkent to participate ECO Summit

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday reached Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on an official visit to participate in the 16th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov received the Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at Tashkent International Airport. The Prime Minister will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz are also accompanying the Prime Minister.