PM inaugurates School on Wheels project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated ‘Schools on Wheel’ project here in Islamabad on Tuesday to provide education to the children especially in the rural areas at their doorsteps.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister was appreciative of the initiative saying it will be a singular contribution towards nation building efforts. He was confident that this program will bring revolution in the rural areas by equipping hundreds of thousands children there with education.

The Prime Minister directed to widen the scope of this program to all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Earlier, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain briefed the Prime Minister about various aspects of this project saying the initiative is initially being launched with eight buses. He said food will also be provided to the children getting education through these mobile schools. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also interacted with the students and teachers.