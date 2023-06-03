PM is in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration

Islamabad, June 03, 2023 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Ankara on a two-day official visit to Turkiye to attend the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On his arrival at the Ankara Airport last night, the Prime Minister was received by senior officers of the Turkish foreign ministry and Pakistan's ambassador in Turkiye.

The Prime Minister is visiting Turkiye on the invitation of Turkish President Erdogan who stood victorious in the second round of elections held on May 28. He is accompanied by a delegation comprising Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with the Turkish investors and the business community. Meanwhile in a tweet, the Prime Minister said he will convey the warmest greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan on his re-election. He said the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye are set to deepen further in line with our shared resolve and common destiny.

Shehbaz Sharif said the upcoming 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad will provide the right avenue to take the momentum of our strategic partnership forward. He said we have yet to unlock the potential of our multifaceted relationship and efforts are being made in that direction. The Prime Minister will meet Turk business community and investors.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk