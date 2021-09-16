PM Khan meets Belarus President in Dushanbe

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community to assist Afghanistan which is in dire need of humanitarian and economic assistance.

He said that the long-drawn war had increased the miseries of Afghan people and the international community should not abandon Afghanistan alone and continue to provide economic and humanitarian assistance to its people.

He made these remarks while talking to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr Filippo Grandi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. Welcoming the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the President stated that Pakistan had played a major role in the promotion of peace and reconstruction of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which had hosted over 3.5 million Afghan refugees for the last four decades. He added that Pakistan provided Afghan refugees access to health and education facilities, including facilitating them to open bank accounts and engage in commercial activities.

He highlighted that the world needed to acknowledge Pakistan’s role in the promotion of peace in Afghanistan and hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the past 40 years. The President briefed Mr Filippo Grandi about the recent humanitarian assistance and medical supplies being provided by Pakistan to the people of Afghanistan. He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in the evacuation of members of international organizations and diplomatic missions from Afghanistan. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appreciated Pakistan’s role in hosting millions of Afghan refugees and sending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.