PM Khan meets Belarus President in Dushanbe

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Dushanbe, today.

The two leaders discussed mutual efforts for strengthening of Pakistan-Belarus relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues. Reviewing bilateral relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction at the growing cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan was committed to further enhancing its relations with Belarus across all fields of mutual interest, including trade, investment, agriculture, industry and defence. It was also agreed to enhance bilateral exchanges at the highest parliamentary and political levels.

The two sides noted that the visit of the Belarus Foreign Minister to Pakistan later this year would contribute significantly to the consolidation and further expansion of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister underscored that as a country most affected by conflict and instability in Afghanistan for over 40 years, Pakistan had a vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community must stand by the Afghan people, help avert a humanitarian crisis, and take steps to stabilize the economy. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s full support to efforts for stabilization of Afghanistan and hoped that the international community will play a positive role in this regard. The Prime Minister renewed his invitation to President Lukashenko to visit Pakistan. President Lukashenko extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Belarus at the earliest convenience.